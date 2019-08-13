Hope Ride is an annual six-day, 600-mile bicycle trek led by Greensboro pastor David Crabtree that travels through four African countries to help raise funds in the support of missionary and humanitarian efforts. The News & Record will post updates during the 2019 Hope Ride, which begins in South Africa and includes the Chobe National Wildlife Reserve in Botswana, Namibia, which serves as a gateway to west Zambia and the Zambezi River. It ends near the town of Sioma.

Load comments