Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 576 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA ALAMANCE DAVIDSON FORSYTH GUILFORD PERSON RANDOLPH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHDALE, ASHEBORO, BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, LEXINGTON, MEBANE, ROXBORO, THOMASVILLE, AND WINSTON-SALEM.