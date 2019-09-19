Honoring Our Veterans 2018
Articles and photos from the special "Honoring Our Veterans" section that ran on Nov. 11, 2018. Submissions for the 2019 section are being accepted through Oct. 18 at www.greensboro.com/honoring-our-veterans/
Today we recognize 100 years since the end of what was called “The Great War.”
GREENSBORO — He landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York in 2003 as fireworks lit up the sky in the distance.
From a very young age, Sgt. Maj. Richard Dunlap has found joy in service to others.
GREENSBORO — As the Vietnam war raged, Cheryl Poteat trained hundreds of air crew members headed overseas to the war zone.
For many a premature baby born at Camp Lejeune in the early 1970s, Kenny Moore says, the Grasshopper and the Jolly Green Giant were life savers.
Back in 1942, 44 young African-American men broke the Navy’s color barrier when they formed its first all-black band during World War II. Most came from N.C. A&T and Dudley High School in Greensboro. Calvin Morrow was among them.
GREENSBORO — James Rouse remembers the awesome display of power he witnessed every time he saw a nuclear mushroom cloud blotting out the sky.
James Page served as a private first class in the 1318th Engineer General Service Regiment of the U.S. Army building roadways, bridges and airstrips.
The Cold War, the era of cloak-and dagger tensions and hostile political posturing that kept nations on edge from 1945 to 1990, may not seem l…
The thing you have to understand, says retired federal judge Tom Williams, is how invulnerable the young person feels who enlists during wartime.
HIGH POINT — The battle for information is the invisible battlefield. During World War II, Bill Fenn’s work was solitary and highly secret but…
It has been a special blessing to interview veterans over the past 11 years and write their stories for the News & Record.
After 22 years in the Navy, where he served as an electronics technician on board several submarines, Ray Goodwin is studying at UNCG to be a registered nurse.
From the War Memorial Plaza to the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, the Triad is home to many monuments and memorial parks honoring vete…
Editor's note: This column by Jeri Rowe originally appeared in the News & Record on May 27, 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.