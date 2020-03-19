Caldwell: G Alex Raley, 5-11, junior.

Greensboro Day: G Carson McCorkle, 6-3, senior; G Jaydon Young, 6-3, freshman.

Piedmont Classical: G-F Jalen Joiner, 6-5, senior; F-G Evan Joyner, 6-8, senior.

Wesleyan: G Aisaiah Phillips, 6-1, junior; F Josh Wiggins, 6-4, senior.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

