GREENSBORO – Guilford County plans to isolate or quarantine in a hotel all homeless people who show symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19.
A screening and transportation program will begin today at all of the county’s homeless shelters.
County officials made the announcement to agencies and others who manage shelters for the homeless throughout the county on a conference call Thursday morning.
County Commissioners Chairman Jeff Phillips, Guilford County Health Department Director Dr. Iulia Vann and Emergency Management Director Don Campbell told the 61 people on the call that the county will screen every person in a homeless shelter in Guilford County.
If someone shows a high temperature, cough or shortness of breath, that person will be tested for COVID-19.
While the person awaits the test, the county will take the person through pre-arranged transportation to the hotel, which will be centrally located in Greensboro, according to the officials.
Each person sent to the hotel will be required to stay there at least until a test proves the person is negative for coronavirus. If a person tests positive, they will be required by law to stay alone in a hotel room for at least 14 days or until they test negative for the disease.
People in the hotel will receive a “Bill of Rights/Rules for Hotel Guest” that will guarantee three meals a day delivered to the room, contacts for questions or emergencies, trash pickup and other services.
Each person will be required to stay in the room full time and have no visitors during the quarantine period.
If a person tries to leave, law enforcement officers at the hotel will explain the requirements of the order and explain that they will be arrested and subject to charges if they violate the order, Campbell said.
“We have the ability to use our law enforcement system and our justice system,” he told the group. “That is a last resort.”
Vann said that the terms “isolation” and “quarantine” are not interchangeable.
A person under isolation has tested positive for the disease and is subject to the longest period alone in a hotel room. A person under quarantine has experienced symptoms and is awaiting results of a test.
The county is working with Partners Ending Homelessness and the Continuum of Care, two nonprofit groups that coordinate the 12 homeless shelters that serve Greensboro, High Point and the county.
Transportation will be provided to each person under quarantine or isolation by two vans operated by the Guilford County Department of Social Services.
Officials did not fully explain how they would pay for the program. Campbell said that the county has no information yet about how to get direct federal funding for the program.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said state and federal authorities are ready to pay for hotel rooms for homeless people during the crisis.
Details are still being sorted out.
“North Carolinians without stable housing still need places to go if they are have a mild case of COVID-19 or need to quarantine after being exposed to the virus,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “These types of alternatives will help people who have no other safe options to self-isolate or social distance while we slow the spread of this virus.”
Cooper said that while the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved assistance for those being served by public health agencies, North Carolina has not been approved to assist individual cases.
The state will work with local hospitality groups to provide more than 16,500 units of individual housing in dormitories, hotels, trailers or other spaces.
The federal government, through FEMA, will pay 75% of the costs associated with operating the “non-congregate sheltering program,” while N.C. will pay the remaining 25%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.