HIGH POINT — A homeless man who apparently fell asleep beneath a delivery truck behind a grocery store died after the truck ran over his head, according to a news release from High Point police.
Michael Landon Jacobs, 38, died at the scene, according to the release.
At 5:09 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a traffic crash with injuries in the rear parking lot of Food Lion at 110 E. Fairfield Road. A witness reported that a man was run over by a large truck and that the driver had continued driving on Brentwood Street.
Officers found Jacobs lying in a sleeping position under several blankets on the parking lot. Jacobs had sustained a severe head injury as a result of being run over by the truck, according to the release. Authorities believe he sought shelter from the rain by crawling under the truck.
At 11:05 a.m., officers returned to the scene and located the truck, a 2015 Freightliner. The driver was identified as Christy Casey, 45, of High Point.
Police said Casey has been cooperative and no charges are expected to be filed.
Every professional truck driver knows that a Pretoria inspection is required, some are just too lazy to do the job the correct way. A per trip would have found this person
