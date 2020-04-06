GREENSBORO — A new shelter opened for the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic already is full, and operators are having to give people tents and turn them away.
That news comes as another group, Partners Ending Homelessness, which coordinates 12 shelters throughout the county, says it will soon announce a plan to deal with the coming wave of COVID-19 cases.
The Interactive Resource Center, which provides the homeless with assistance but not overnight shelter, decided to open the emergency shelter at the Greensboro Sportsplex on Sixteenth Street in cooperation with the city of Greensboro two weeks ago.
City Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, who is also executive director of the Interactive Resource Center, said that her group, Cone Health and other agencies have been talking for six weeks and acting quickly as coronavirus approached.
But she’s critical of Partners Ending Homelessness, the agency that acts as an umbrella group for shelters operated by such agencies as Open Door Ministries in High Point and the Salvation Army throughout Guilford County.
She said Partners Ending Homelessness has moved too slowly to anticipate the crisis and hasn’t done anything to help her group’s effort at the Sportsplex despite her requests.
“There has been no response back to the one entity providing emergency shelter at this time,” Kennedy said. “That is not leadership.”
She also is worried that communication is inefficient and slow.
A group of 40 local nonprofits called the Continuum of Care that works with issues surrounding homelessness also is working closely with county officials and is a part of Partners Ending Homelessness.
Kennedy wants to know, for example, how Continuum of Care plans to provide food to homeless people who are quarantined for symptoms of COVID-19 and how it plans to provide transportation for people with symptoms who live outside Greensboro in rural areas and places farther away from shelters.
“Now is not the time for slow or indecisive decision making,” she said. “Literally, every hour that there is a delay puts someone’s life at risk.”
Kennedy said the problem could deteriorate quickly, as homeless people from other regions, including New York, are flooding the area.
“There are no resources to support them, and without resources in place, we risk introducing any illness they may have to the entire community here,” she said.
But Brian Hahne, executive director of Partners Ending Homelessness, said Monday that his agency is working closely and quickly with the county health department and county leaders to come up with a broader plan.
He said the Sportsplex shelter is good but it doesn’t address the broadest issues.
The various shelters around the county, for example, are currently too crowded to provide a social distance of six feet between guests, he said. His group wants to help individual shelter providers to find satellite locations that can divide capacity and provide more space.
The Sportsplex shelter is designed to provide that space, but Hahne said his group’s agencies are his first priority.
“That’s what (the IRC) felt was best, and that’s OK,” he said. “We have to be mindful of all of our membership. We represent 12 shelters. We’re working on a solution where the county will be a key partner.”
Guilford County issued a news release Monday morning that said it is committed to the health and well-being of the homeless.
In the release, Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said the county is working to keep hospital beds open for people with the most severe health needs.
The county wants to “provide testing and options and alternate housing sites for those experiencing mild symptoms,” Vann said, “and providing respite care locations for those who have been ordered into isolation.”
Dividing the homeless according to their needs, Hahne said, is the most challenging part of the problem right now.
“Some of our shelters can do that better than others,” he said.
After many phone and Zoom meetings with county officials, the groups are ready later this week to announce their plan as the pandemic nears its apex, Hahne said.
Kennedy said her group already has worked to isolate those most vulnerable to coronavirus among the homeless: people over 60.
She said those people are being temporarily housed in hotel rooms until the crisis passes. And she said the real solution for all of the homeless people threatened with exposure to the virus is some type of permanent, affordable housing starting with hotels.
At this point, having reached capacity, the Sportsplex center is having to make difficult decisions, she said.
That is, staffers are handing out tents to people who are not sick and telling them to stay in place wherever they can find a location in the city. Volunteers will supply them with food, water and hygiene products, Kennedy said.
She said that the shelter already has run out of protective masks that could slow the spread of the virus.
Kennedy believes nonprofits in the city should have come together more quickly before the virus became an emergency.
Hahne said his groups have chosen to “lean on” the county for help because they’ll need to find sites to house people with symptoms or who have tested positive for COVID-19. One other problem, he said, is that staffers at homeless shelters have no experience dealing with health issues.
That’s why the county’s help is so vital, he said.
He said Kennedy is right when she says more hotel rooms are needed. And Partners Ending Homelessness feels the county is the right group with enough power and money to contract with a hotel if that’s needed.
Likewise, he said, Open Door Ministries may open a separate wing for people who are over age 65.
“We’re trying to lean on the county here with their muscle and strength to maybe secure multiple locations,” Hahne said.
A group with members that include the homeless — the Homeless Union of Greensboro — issued a letter last week to the City Council and County Commissioners demanding broader action on behalf of the homeless. That would include accessing federal emergency funding approved recently by Congress and the president.
“We are asking you to come together to write and execute an emergency executive order to do so,” the group’s letter said.
“There is money available now to move people into safe, permanent and affordable housing in order to END HOMELESSNESS for members of your community and protect public health,” the letter says.
Kennedy said if her group hadn’t begun talking in early March about the pandemic and simply waited for the county health department to act, many more people would’ve been exposed to the coronavirus.
In many ways during the pandemic, she said, “people experiencing homelessness have been an afterthought.”
