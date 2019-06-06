GREENSBORO — Greater Cleveland Avenue Christian Church will get one more Sunday to worship in its sanctuary on Lansing Drive in Winston-Salem, a bankruptcy judge ruled Thursday morning.
Judge Catharine Aron agreed to a request from the church to be allowed to stay in the sanctuary through Monday.
After that, the church has to leave or start paying fines, Aron ruled in a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Greensboro.
Apex Bank bought the church property Monday at a foreclosure sale that came about after Aron ruled May 22 that the church could not afford to stay on the property.
The church owed Apex Bank a debt that had accumulated to $3.5 million but failed to abide by a reorganization plan that called for the church to either refinance or leave the property by April 30.
Tuesday, Apex Bank attorney Daniel Bruton filed a motion to force the church to turn over the keys and the property in "broom clean" condition.
The church, founded in 1893, is one of the oldest African American churches in Winston-Salem. It has gone by the name Greater Church in recent years, and has been in its sanctuary on Lansing Drive since 1999. The church has been led for the past 30 years by Bishop Sheldon McCarter.
Phillip Sasser, the attorney for the church, said in bankruptcy court Thursday that the church had hoped for new financing, even as a 10-day waiting period passed following Apex's sole bid for the property during the May 24 foreclosure sale.
The 10-day period allowed other investors with interest in the property to step forward and top Apex's $3.5 million bid, but none did.
"During the upset period, the church was in communication with an investor group," Sasser told the judge, in what appeared to be an explanation for the church's failure to immediately leave the property. "There was a hope that an investor would come in with an upset bid."
Bruton told Aron that, in addition to failing to leave the property, the church had also failed to pay any rent past its April 30 deadline. The church had been paying the bank $13,000 per month to stay on the property during the bankruptcy process.
Aron asked Bruton if Apex would let the church stay if the congregation agreed to keep paying the rent, but Bruton said the bank wanted to take possession. Bruton said after the hearing that the bank plans to sell off the property.
Bruton said the bank was agreeable to the church staying through Monday, but wanted to be paid rent for the 10 days the church would be staying past April 30.
Aron ruled that the church could stay on the property through 5 p.m. Monday, and that it must pay the share of the $13,000 monthly rent that would apply for the period from the end of the 10-day upset period on Monday until the coming Monday when it must leave.
That payment would work out to a little over $3,000, according to a calculation method supplied by the attorneys.
Aron said she hopes the congregation finds a new home but made it clear that it does have to leave. Aron's order has a $1,000-per-day fine that will be levied against the church for each day it stays past Monday's deadline.
Sasser, commenting on the case to reporters, noted that it is possible at the end of the day that Greater Church could be back in its Lansing Drive sanctuary, depending on who buys the property and whether the church and the new owner work out a deal.
Neither attorney said outside the court hearing that they had heard of anyone waiting in the wings to buy the property.
Representatives of at least one other church and some others expressing potential interest in the property attended the foreclosure sale on May 24 but didn't find the price to their liking. Apex Bank, based in Tennessee, tendered the only bid in the foreclosure auction.