Updated at 12:50 p.m.
The bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 53-year-old Carmen Gail Plasky of High Point, according to police.
No charges will be filed against the driver of the other vehicle involved.
HIGH POINT — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from High Point police.
Emergency personnel responded to the crash in the 2200 block of South Main Street at 4:17 p.m.
They found a woman who had been riding the bike suffering from significant injuries, and medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.
Her name was not released late Tuesday.
The driver of a gray sedan that struck the woman remained at the scene, as did several witnesses. Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that the woman left a parking lot, rode into oncoming traffic and into the path the sedan. No charges are expected to be filed against the driver, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.