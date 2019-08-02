ASHEBORO — A High Point woman is in jail without bail after admitting to hitting another person with a large flashlight.
Shannon Leann Vandenzen, 46, of 3734 Bethel Drive Ext., High Point, was arrested at 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies responded to the area regarding a person in the roadway. Upon their arrival, they saw a woman sitting on the side on the road. She identified herself and told deputies she had thrown a large Maglite flashlight at the victim.
During the investigation, deputies went to the house and found the victim in front of the house with injuries consistent with the assault.
Vandenzen was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where she was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Since the incident was a domestic violence matter, no bail amount was set.