HIGH POINT — Starting Monday, May 11, High Point Transit passengers will be required to wear protective masks or face coverings, the city announced Thursday.

The mask must cover passengers’ noses and mouths, the news release said. Passengers without a face covering will be given a disposable mask.

High Point Transit will continue to operate fare-free until further notice, the notice said, but passengers must have an intended destination.

