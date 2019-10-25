GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials plan to test a new, hand-marked voting system during next month's High Point municipal elections in the precinct that votes at Deep River Friends Meeting.
Charlie Collicutt, Guilford elections director, said Precinct H27-B on West Wendover Avenue was chosen for the Nov. 5 test because of its average size and predictably good turnout.
"Better turnout obviously can lead to a better test," Collicutt said of the choice.
Another plus, Collicutt said, is that the precinct is not "split" between two High Point municipal districts so that all voters will be filling out identical ballots, eliminating a factor that could needlessly complicate matters for precinct officials working with a completely new system.
About 2,000 residents are registered to vote at the precinct in northern High Point, located midway between Board of Elections' offices in Greensboro and High Point so that extra staff can be dispatched readily during the all-day test if they are needed, Collicutt said.
State law requires the county to move away from the touchscreen system currently in use countywide because it does not rely on paper ballots, which are favored for the lasting record they provide to verify the accuracy of election returns.
The county Board of Elections voted 3-2 earlier this month to replace the current system with DS200 equipment from Election Systems & Software Inc., equipment that relies on a computerized tabulator to scan ballots and tally the votes.
Under state voting statutes, county officials can test the new system at one precinct during one election to make sure it meets their needs before they purchase the new equipment.
Collicutt said he and other county election officials will be watching to see how long it takes voters to complete the process, from the time they begin filling out the ballots to when they finish by feeding the ballot into the DS200.
Collicutt said he expected it would take several seconds for the machine to scan and tabulate each ballot.
Election officials also will be watching for when and how the machine alerts voters that something might be wrong or incomplete with their ballot, he said.
State law requires elections to be conducted after this year using systems that process paper ballots.
The local election board split last month between those who favored touchscreen technology that produced electronically marked paper ballots and the prevailing side that wanted hand-marked ballots.
A majority of residents who attended recent board meetings where the issue was discussed favored the hand-marked approach, contending that it was less vulnerable to tampering and other forms of manipulation.
