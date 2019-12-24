generic lights.jpg

HIGH POINT — An 18-year-old shooting victim died earlier today and police are looking for the assailant, according to a High Point Police news release.

The victim was shot at 3708 Eskdale Drive before being taken to the hospital, the release stated.

Police have not released the victim's name. No information about possible suspects was provided.

Anyone with information related to this homicide investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments