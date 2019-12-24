HIGH POINT — An 18-year-old shooting victim died earlier today and police are looking for the assailant, according to a High Point Police news release.
The victim was shot at 3708 Eskdale Drive before being taken to the hospital, the release stated.
Police have not released the victim's name. No information about possible suspects was provided.
Anyone with information related to this homicide investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
