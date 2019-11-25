HIGH POINT — An 80-year-old man was struck and killed and his wife injured after a driver whose windshield was frosted over struck them, according to a High Point police news release.
Officers responded to the crash in the 2300 block of Dover Place at 7:44 a.m. Thursday.
Officers found Ronald Adams, 80, and his wife Miriam Adams, 77, both of High Point, had been struck by a vehicle.
Ronald Adams died early Saturday morning at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, according to the release. His wife was treated and released.
The driver, Dana Dollaeye, 33, of High Point, immediately stopped after the crash and called 911, police said.
Investigators determined that Dollaeye was operating a 2016 Chrysler 200 while the windshield was still frosted over from the cold weather.
Dollaeye drove across the centerline of the roadway and struck Ronald and Miriam Adams from behind, according to the release.
Dollaeye was cited with careless and reckless driving while at the scene. Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash, police said.
Additional charges are expected as result of the death of Ronald Adams, according to the release.
