In response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the City of High Point has announced it will open a utility payment drive-thru at 309 E Green Drive (adjacent to the USPS office).
The drive-thru will open at 8 a.m. Friday and will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays). It can be accessed by turning onto Commerce Ct. from E. Commerce Ave., according to the press release.
