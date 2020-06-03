HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum could permanently close to help cover a projected $7.2 million shortfall in the city’s proposed 2020-21 budget submitted by the city manager’s office.
Eight full-time positions and six part-time positions at the museum would be eliminated, saving $550,000 in annual savings.
The total proposed budget, which amounts to about $414 million, is being put together during a time when many cities are trying to recover from the economic impact, and deficits, caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Morehead Recreation Center also could permanently close and City Lake Pool could close for two seasons to save money, under the budget proposal.
Among the other cost-saving proposals are:
- Eliminating all outside agency funding.
- Eliminating employee 401k matches and holiday bonuses.
- Replacing average 3% merit increases with 1% cost-of-living increases.
- Instituting a hiring freeze for all jobs except critical positions, such as emergency responders.
The budget plan also includes a one-cent increase in property taxes — from 64.75 cents to 65.75 cents per $100 valuation — and a 2% water/sewer rate increase that would go into effect Oct. 1.
“This has been a tremendously difficult budget to put together and recommend,” Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo said. “We’re affected by the pandemic and economic climate related to that.”
Olmedo said the city expects 5.2% less income from collections on sales tax and delays in payments for water and electricity usage.
“Because people have been laid off, they’re not paying their bills,” Olmedo said.
High Point historian and author Glenn Chavis said while shutting down the museum hurts everyone, it especially hurts the African American community.
“If it wasn’t for the museum, the role that blacks played in High Point, it would never have been put forward,” said Chavis, who regularly writes columns for the News & Record. “They’re trudging a road I don’t think they’re ever going to be able to recover from, if they do this.”
Mayor Jay Wagner could not be reached for comment late Wednesday afternoon.
However, Brandon Hedrick, president of the Board of Trustees for the High Point Historical Society, said he met with the mayor and the city’s finance committee on Wednesday to discuss keeping the museum open.
“I think the council is receptive,” he said after the meeting. “The city is committed to keeping the (museum’s) buildings going.”
However, maintaining the museum’s artifacts requires staff.
“Our main concern is the permanency of these cuts,” said Hedrick, noting that none of the society’s members would be able to properly care for such things as the historical textile fabrics housed at the museum.
Hedrick said some community donors have stepped forward to help out, but it’s not enough money to keep it going.
He remained hopeful, however.
“It sounds like people are contacting the council and the mayor,” Hedrick said.
The City Council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. today to discuss the budget, which must be approved by June 30.
On June 15 at 5:30 p.m., a public hearing will be held about the budget.
