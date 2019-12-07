DAVIDSON COUNTY — The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Davidson County has been identified, officials say.
Timothy Jeremiah Dickens, 41, of High Point, was reportedly killed when he was hit by a driver in a pickup truck around 4 a.m. on N.C. 109 North near Robbins Road and a Sheetz at Gumtree Road.
Officials have not released the identity of the driver because of the investigation but say he was driving a Chevrolet Heavy Duty pickup with a Duramax diesel engine.
The pickup was going south on N.C. 109, drove left of center, hit Dickens in the back and drove away, highway patrol says.
The manager of the Sheetz told FOX8 that Dickens was in the store before he was killed and that he was a regular.
