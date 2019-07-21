HIGH POINT — A 44-year-old High Point man was killed around midnight Friday in a motorcycle crash.
Dorian K. Beasley was operating a 2006 Suzuki GSXR600 NB on the Interstate 74 West entrance ramp from North Main Street when he went off the roadway to the right and crashed the bike on its left side, according to a police news release. Both Beasley and the motorcycle hit the guardrail. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.
A preliminary investigation has determined alcohol and speed are both contributing factors to this crash. The estimated travel speed before the crash was determined to be around 100 mph.