HIGH POINT— A High Point man was in critical condition Sunday after the ATV he was driving struck a traffic cone and he was thrown from the vehicle, according to a news release from High Point police.
At 5:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the crash near the dead end of Southwest Street and found 26-year-old Maxton L. Collins with serious head injuries, according to the release.
Collins was driving a 1996 Honda TRX300EX when he lost control after striking a traffic cone that had been placed to warn drivers of utility construction. The ATV began to roll and Collins, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the four-wheeler, police said.
Collins was transported by AirCare to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem where he was listed in critical and unstable condition.
Police are investigating the incident. A preliminary investigation indicates that careless and reckless driving, speed (approximately 50 mph in a 35 mph zone) and alcohol impairment are contributing factors in the crash, according to the release.