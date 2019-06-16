An emergency department sign

Stock photo

 MJFelt

HIGH POINT— A High Point man was in critical condition Sunday after the ATV he was driving struck a traffic cone and he was thrown from the vehicle, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 5:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the crash near the dead end of Southwest Street and found 26-year-old Maxton L. Collins with serious head injuries, according to the release.

Collins was driving a 1996 Honda TRX300EX when he lost control after striking a traffic cone that had been placed to warn drivers of utility construction. The ATV began to roll and Collins, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the four-wheeler, police said.

Collins was transported by AirCare to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem where he was listed in critical and unstable condition.

Police are investigating the incident. A preliminary investigation indicates that careless and reckless driving, speed (approximately 50 mph in a 35 mph zone) and alcohol impairment are contributing factors in the crash, according to the release.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments