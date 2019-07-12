ASHEBORO — A High Point man has been charged after more than two pounds of methamphetamine was found in a vehicle he was in during a traffic stop Thursday.
Enrique Lopez Mercado, 51, of 202 Belle Ave., is being held under a federal retainer without bail and will be arraigned in federal court Friday on federal drug charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff's Office news release.
Undercover detectives with the sheriff's office vice narcotics unit had bought methamphetamine from Mercado for the past two months as part of an investigation into distribution of large amounts of the drug in the county, the release stated.
The investigation ended in the traffic stop by the sheriff's office's criminal interdiction team at 6 p.m. on Thursday on U.S. 311 near Cedar Square Road in Archdale. They found 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine.
A search of Mercado's residence uncovered an additional pound of the drug and $2,073 in cash, the release stated.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the High Point Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.