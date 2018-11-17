HIGH POINT — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a car Friday night.
Around 11:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 3300 block of Rockingham Road after receiving a call stating someone had been shot, according to a police news release. They found a four-door sedan in the road with two people in it, one of them suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers removed the victim from the vehicle and performed CPR, but their life-saving attempts were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting is believed to have happened in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro. Police were called to that location at 10:52 p.m., according to a Greensboro police news release.
High Point and Greensboro police are conducting a joint investigation into the incident.
The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending positive identification and notification of family.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Greensboro Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000 or High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000.