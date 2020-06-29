A man killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning has been identified by High Point Police.
About 4:18 a.m., Bruce Marquis Lee, 22, of High Point was traveling north in a 2008 Infinity G35 sedan on N.C. 68, approaching the intersection of Regency Drive at over 100 mph, police said.
Police said Keith Russell Brennan, 30, of Colfax was stopped in a 2014 Ford Fusion at a red light, heading southbound on N.C. 68 at Regency Drive. The traffic signal changed to green, police said, allowing Brennan to turn left onto Regency Drive.
Lee's light changed to red, but he was unable to stop because of his speed and struck Brennan's vehicle, police said.
Police said Brennan was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but Lee did not survive the crash.
There was no indication of impairment and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
Police said speeding and running a red light contributed to the crash. They said they don't expect any charges to be filed.
