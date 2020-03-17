HIGH POINT — The city declared a state of emergency Tuesday, joining the state and many other municipalities, in response to the spread of the new coronavirus, according to a news release sent by the city.
This means the library, recreation centers, the High Point Museum and the High Point Theatre will be closed until further notice. The city also is banning mass gatherings on city property, defined under the state's current emergency guidelines as 100 people though the state is recommending no gatherings occur with more than 10 people.
Golf courses, marinas, permitting, transit and other core services like public safety and trash collection will continue as resources allow, according to a news release. Additionally, the library’s digital services will continue to be available. For more information on these services, call 336-883-3638.
High Point officials will continue to monitor and adjust operations as needed, according to a news release. Additional information and updates concerning COVID-19 and the City’s response can be found at www.highpointnc.gov/COVID-19.
Greensboro and Winston-Salem have enacted similar states of emergency.
