HIGH POINT – Because of the uncertainty of public pool opening dates and restrictions, High Point City Lake Pool will remain closed this summer, the city announced.
The Parks and Recreation Department will use this time to begin the first phase of the High Point City Lake Park Master Plan, approved in a bond referendum in November, the news release said. The project is expected to be completed by summer 2022.
The pool area will be renovated to add a lazy river, play features and new slides. Locker rooms and the concession area will be remodeled. Accessibility will be improved, the release said, with more handicapped parking, wider sidewalks and a revamped pool entryway.
The gym will be converted into a meeting center and offices, realigning the Great Lawn and stage area and adding a bridge across the lake to connect the park to the Piedmont Environmental Center, High Point Greenway and the Bicentennial Greenway, the release said.
The opening of High Point's other pools — Washington Terrace Pool and the Southside Splash Pad — are on hold until state and local officials announce decisions regarding the operation and management of pools, the city said.
