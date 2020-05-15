RALEIGH — The latest state report on outbreaks in congregate living settings shows a new occurrence in Guilford County.
Piedmont Christian Home, an assisted living facility in High Point, has recorded four cases of COVID-19 among its residents and two cases among staff members. There have been no deaths there attributed to the illness, according to the report.
The new state report, issued Friday afternoon, also shows seven more cases and four new deaths connected to Clapp's Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden since Tuesday's report.
MAY 15 REPORT: COVID-19 Ongoing Outbreaks in Congregate Living Settings
The state report does not indicate when deaths occurred. Nursing home administrators have said some deaths connected to their facilities were of former clients determined to have contracted the illness while at their facility.
Guilford County has five ongoing outbreaks at nursing homes, residential care facilities and other "congregate" living settings.
There were no changes from Tuesday's report for two other outbreaks in the county. Malachi House II in eastern Greensboro still has three residents who tested positive and no deaths. Rudd Farm on Hicone Road in northeast Greensboro remains at nine cases and no deaths.
Malachi House is a prison alternative, faith-based residential treatment program that helps men learn vocational skills and find jobs.
State health officials define an “ongoing outbreak” at a residential facility as at least two cases of COVID-19 confirmed through lab testing.
An earlier outbreak reported at Heritage Greens in Greensboro has ended, state health officials said. Four cases had been reported at the residential care center.
An outbreak is considered over after 28 days have passed since symptoms first appeared in the last case, state officials have said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate flu-like symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.