HIGH POINT — High Point has announced two new assistant city managers — Eric Olmedo and Greg Ferguson.

Their first day was Monday, according to an announcement from City Manager Gregory Demko.

Olmedo was been promoted to the assistant city manager of administrative services effective this week. He has worked 12 years with the City of High Point and has 22 years of experience in local government. 

Ferguson will begin his new job as assistant city manager of community services on Nov. 25. Most recently, he was the town manager of Waxhaw and previously served as town manager of Huntersville. 

Both Olmedo and Ferguson will be paid $150,000 a year.

