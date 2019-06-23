GREENSBORO — Beatrice Langston-DeMott, 2, looked placid as she sat in the dark plastic seat, swinging back and forth.
With her shady white bonnet, she looked almost too young to be on a swing set, but with her mother, Brooke Langston-DeMott, swinging face-to-face, the tot seemed perfectly at ease.
It’s a rare swing, for two people, that allows a parent to move right in step with her child, but the multi-generational approach at Henry Street Park is designed to attract people from the youngest to the oldest, all enjoying the outdoors at the same time.
Nearby residents of the Abbotswood at Irving Park senior living community are equally welcome at the park, with its small walking loop surrounding a grassy plaza area. The senior community provided the money for the new park when it paid the city $392,000 to buy 7 acres of the old Henry Street Park. That left 9 acres for the new concept. Abbotswood used the land for an expansion that sits just adjacent to the new park.
Bill Haney and Sue Beck have lived at Abbotswood for three years, and they’ve hiked the length of the Appalachian Trail, but this small park is just what they need next door.
Before the new park was built, Haney said, “there was a sidewalk with vegetation and mud and dirt. It just wasn’t a very attractive place at all. We thought it was extremely good news when Abbotswood partnered with (Greensboro) Parks and Recreation.”
“It’s so wonderful,” Beck added, “to have something right in your back yard.”
The new park, with a workout area, swing set and cluster of innovative play equipment for children, has been in the works since 2012. Marshall Watson, who lives in a house across Henry Street from the park, was one of the first people who saw the need to clean up and revive what was anything but a community asset.
“It’s been a long, long journey to get here,” Watson said at the park’s dedication on May 10.
Watson said he saw a lot of people doing a lot of illegal things in the old park, but the neighborhood founded a Community Watch program with the Greensboro Police Department in 2012 to begin a cleanup process.
Still, Henry Street Park was the scene of violence last September when a pregnant woman was shot and her unborn baby died. The victim had been at the park with two other people when the shots were fired. This was before the new equipment and landscaping was installed.
Watson in 2012 started working with then-City Council Member Zack Matheny, now the president of Downtown Greensboro Inc.
“We walked around this neighborhood a couple of times,” Matheny said. The park “was underutilized.”
Now, Watson hopes the sports court will begin to attract teenagers who are just there for the play.
Teenagers should feel right at home on the sports court, a full-size basketball court with pristine goals above and built-in soccer goals below at either end, surrounded by a low fence to keep spirited ball games separate from walkers on the loop.
You can imagine a warm summer evening with children, teenagers and adults of all ages working out and enjoying the fresh air in the 9-acre park.
Watson and Matheny stood at the western end of the court while they talked about their hopes for the new park.
“Hopefully, people will respect it and begin to do things in a positive way,” Watson said.
The park should provide plenty of entertainment and activity.
Grouped to one side of the walking track are three distinct play areas.
In addition to the parent-child swing, the set also offers a swing big enough for an adult and, of course, swings for children.
“What’s great about this site is it includes six elements of play: swinging, sliding, spinning, climbing, balancing and brachiating (a fancy word for swinging from from overhead bars),” said Josh Hammond, a sales associate with Cunningham Recreation of Charlotte, which built the play areas.
The structures made of orange pipe and blue plastic appear as a confusing maze at first, but Hammond patiently explains the purpose of every piece as Beatrice climbs slowly on a slide for the smallest children.
Hammond begins his tour at the swing set. The special swing that Beatrice and her mother were using is called an “expression swing,” and it’s so popular and innovative that therapists are using them in other places to help children build trust. When parents are estranged from their families, the swing can help rebuild a relationship with a child through play. In some parks, expression swings have seats small enough to support infants.
Walking a few feet to a play area with the labyrinth of orange pipes, Hammond describes the play gear called “X Scape” by his company.
One section has plastic pods, like steps, fastened to the bottom of several curved orange pipes — a play area designed to encourage creativity.
A “tilted skyrunner” is essentially an overhead spinning wheel with eye-catching wings of colored translucent panels, like stained glass.
“The younger ones like to chase the colors” as they flash on the ground, while bigger children like to hang on and spin, Hammond said.
Finally, there’s a separate play area for adults. Or maybe they ought to call it a training area.
Whatever you call it, the “Thrive 450” rig was designed by a company called GameTime with a trainer from the “American Ninja Warrior” TV show. It offers users a full workout in a 450-square-foot space.
It includes a push-up station, a sit-up station, platforms for standing jumps, pipes for arm dips and other exercises.
The best thing for physically fit parents is that the workout station isn’t but a few dozen feet from the kids’ play area.
“A parent can come here and work out and have a clear line of site to see their kids,” Hammond said.
The park is built with ramps and pathways that are accessible to disabled people, and city park planner Vonda Martin hopes that will draw everyone into the park. There’s a walkway from Abbotswood into the park as well.
Even the placement of play gear was done with an eye toward making the sports court on one side of the park as appealing to teenagers as it could be, Martin said. The playground equipment is the first thing families see, keeping them from walking through a basketball or soccer game on the sports court.
“It was very intentional how we did this,” she said.