GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services is trying to spread the word about an emergency food replacement option.
It's available for people who participate in Food and Nutrition Services program and includes items bought with EBT benefit cards.
People who used benefits to purchase food may be able to get replacement benefits for certain food products spoiled or destroyed in a disaster or power outage.
Participants have until no later than Oct. 24 to report food losses from Tropical Storm Michael.
The Social Service Division of the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services asks that people in the program who lost items due to weather-related events please call or visit the DHHS Offices in High Point or Greensboro.
Customers with questions about the FNS replacement benefits can call LaDawn Pearson, executive administrative officer with Guilford County DHHS at 336-641-4664.