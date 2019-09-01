James Morrow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh, had obviously heard the question before. But answers about Hurricane Dorian keep changing with time.
“Basically the latest forecast as (late Sunday afternoon) has it still over the Bahamas but slowing,” Morrow said. “The storm is expected to take a turn to the north late Monday or early Tuesday.”
Dorian, upgraded earlier Sunday to a Category 5 storm packing winds of up to 185 mph before it hit the Bahamas, is likely to curve along the southeastern U.S. coast and turn toward the northeast.
That means it could threaten the North Carolina coast and points inland particularly east of Raleigh and the southeastern part of the state.
“The exact timing is uncertain because it depends on the track,” Morrow said. “Primarily that likely will mean heavy rainfall and gusty winds during the day Thursday.”
The impact in Winston-Salem, Morrow said, is likely to be “pretty low.” However, the storm could change tracks at any time over the next few days. Heavy rains and gusty winds are likely on Thursday.
“The best thing to do is monitor the weather situation and prepare accordingly,” he said. “Particularly in areas south and east of Raleigh.”
