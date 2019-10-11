Health care (copy) (copy)

RALEIGH — Health officials are warning that people may have been exposed to measles earlier this month by someone traveling through the area who was infectious.

There were two places people could have been exposed, Piedmont Triad International Airport and Greensboro Wyndham Garden Hotel, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release.

But the potential exposure was during specific times on Oct. 2-3, health officials said.

At PTI it was 11:15 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Oct. 2-3 and 1:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Oct. 3.

At the hotel, it was 11:30 p.m. Oct. 2 through 4 p.m. Oct. 3.

Authorities said there is no longer a risk of exposure at those locations.

Anyone at either location during the specified times who has not been vaccinated for measles should call the Guilford County Health Department and their doctor, officials said. The health department can be reached at 336-641-7777 or 336-641-2697 after-hours and on weekends.

People who have received at least one dose of measles containing vaccine or who were born before 1957 are considered protected, DHHS said.

The agency said measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms begin seven to 14 days after contact with the virus and typically include high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. These symptoms are followed three to five days later by a rash that typically appears first on the head, and then spreads to the rest of the body. People with measles are usually contagious for four days before and four days after the rash appears.

