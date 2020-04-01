Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. said Wednesday it is waiving member cost-sharing — including deductibles, co-payments and coinsurance — for treatments related to COVID-19 through June 1.
The member must be diagnosed with the virus to be eligible for the waiving of the cost sharing.
Members include those covered by employer insurance, the State Health Plan and Medicare. Self-funded employer groups will be given the option to apply these changes to their employees’ plans.
“Blue Cross NC is doing all it can to make sure costs are not a barrier to care,” said Gerald Petkau, the insurer’s interim chief executive.
“This is a public health emergency that is requiring everyone in the health care community to do their part, and we’ll continue to respond and determine how to best serve our members in the face of COVID-19.”
Blue Cross NC is following up similar cost-waiving initiatives announced Sunday by Cigna and Tuesday by UnitedHealthcare. Those initiatives run through May 31.
Blue Cross NC is waiving cost sharing for in-network and out-of-network providers. All three insurers will reimburse providers in full at its in-network or Medicare rates.
Blue Cross NC said it is encouraging out-of-network providers “to accept our payment in full and to work together to shield North Carolinians from financial harm.”
“We will continue to re-evaluate this and other measures” after June 1, the insurer said.
Other COVID-19 coverage changes for Blue Cross include expanding coverage for virtual-care visits at the same level as face-to-face visits according to a member’s health plan.
Virtual visits include appointments with primary-care providers, specialists, behavioral-health providers and any N.C.-licensed providers who can provide services via secure video or telephone.
All three insurers are waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and increasing access to medications by waiving early medication refill limits.
Cigna said eligible individuals are those covered under Cigna’s employer/union sponsored insured group health plans, insured plans for U.S. based globally mobile individuals, Medicare Advantage, and individual and family plans.
Cigna will administer the waiver to self-insured group health plans, “although these plans will have an opportunity to opt-out of the waiver option.”
Cigna is partnering with Buoy Health, an artificial-intelligence powered navigation platform to provide a free, web-based interactive triage tool that assesses COVID-19 risk.
UnitedHealthcare is waiving member cost-sharing for its fully-insured commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans. It said it will work with self-funded customers “who want us to implement a similar approach on their behalf.”
