Headed out for the holiday weekend? Expect cheaper gas than last year, AAA says

For drivers gearing up for a trip this holiday weekend, here's some good news. Filling up the gas tank in North Carolina will be cheaper than last year — and cheaper than July 4 this year, according to AAA Carolinas.
AAA Carolinas said several factors are contributing to expected lower gas prices this Labor Day weekend and beyond: less expensive crude oil prices, typical drop-off in gasoline demand after Labor Day and the move to winter-blend gasoline.
Here's a look at gas prices in the state's eight metro areas:
