FAYETTEVILLE — It has been 14 years since Creg Johnson was found shot to death in a Yadkin Road barber shop. And just as they have done each year since his death, Johnson’s family returned to the area from Raeford and Greensboro looking for answers.
Members of Johnson’s family on Wednesday handed out flyers along the 6300 block of Yadkin Road — hoping their efforts would lead to new information and an arrest in the case.
Johnson was found shot inside The Line Up Barber Shop at 6376 Yadkin Road on Nov. 20, 2005.
“We are out here today hoping that someone has seen something or heard something that can lead to an arrest,’’ said Linda Thomas, an aunt who helped raise Johnson after his parents were killed when he was 18 months old.
Thomas said Johnson was like a son. “He was my heart; I think of him every day,” she said.
Thomas said an arrest would bring closure for the family.
Johnson’s family said he had no known enemies, and they have no idea who would have wanted to harm him.
“He would help anyone; he often would cut hair for free for anyone who did not have money,’’ Thomas said. “We gave him the nickname ‘Gentle Giant.’”
Jane Smith, who said she was like an aunt to Johnson, said he was an awesome barber. She called his death senseless.
“We don’t know why he was killed; he was such a hard worker,” Smith said.
Smith said the family returns to the area each year hoping that someone will come forth with information.
The night Johnson was killed, he attended a party on Kelmscot Court in the Four Seasons neighborhood, about a mile from the barber shop. He left after receiving a phone call and went back to the barber shop, investigators have said in previous stories about the case.
He was last seen inside the business about 9 p.m.
About 9:30 a.m. the next day, a customer and his son discovered Johnson’s body inside the business. He had been shot five times.
Detective Daniel Johnson said the Fayetteville Police Department is looking for someone to come forward with that key piece of evidence that will lead to an arrest and bring the family closure.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Police Department at 910-433-1856 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.