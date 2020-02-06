Whether flying a fighter jet during the first night of the Iraq War or donning a “Pretty Pretty Princess” crown and twirling around the kitchen with his daughters, Richard Frederick Brereton left an impression on those in his wake.
“He really spent his life achieving and being the best at everything he tried,” his younger sister, Debbie Barbier of Columbia, South Carolina, said.
Brereton, who grew up in Greensboro and attended Page High School, died Friday at his home in Las Vegas after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 52.
Brereton was a decorated military pilot, with a career that spanned two branches (Navy before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and Air Force afterward), and flew commercial jetliners for US Airways and American Airlines. Among other awards, Brereton was a recipient of the Air Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and the Aerial Achievement Medal.
“Most of us weren’t aware that he had all those awards (until after his death),” Barbier said, “he never bragged about himself.”
"He wasn't very political, but he was very much an American," said his sister Cathy Woods of West Hartford, Conn.
Both sisters recall their brother as humble and hard-working.
"His work ethic, I think he got that from his dad," Barbier said, referring to Thomas Brereton, an Army infantry captain in Vietnam who later built a reputation as a top-notch investigator for the FBI. The elder Brereton led the federal government's investigation into the Greensboro Massacre, the 1979 slaying of five anti-Klan demonstrators by Ku Klux Klan-Nazi sympathizers in southeast Greensboro.
Despite the stressful nature of Richard Brereton's work, (he completed 368 carrier landings and received the USS Eisenhower “Top Hook” award for carrier landing proficiency), Woods said her brother remained low-key.
“Never in a million years did he present that stress,” she said.
“He just had a wicked sense of humor,” Barbier said. “He could be in any situation and bring levity to it and bring humor to it.”
Family members witnessed that in the reaction of staff and patients that he spoke with while undergoing treatment at the Cleveland Clinic. "Everybody that he encountered just fell in love with him," Barbier said.
Her brother worried about the patients who didn't have family to support them while undergoing the cancer treatment.
“He could bring humor to that terrible situation,” Barbier said.
His greatest joy, however, came from his wife, Michelle, and daughters Stephanie, Caroline and Charlotte, both sisters said.
“He loved his three kids more than anything,” Woods said.
Love letters written by his children after his death attest to his support of them and his involvement in their lives. They note his supportive and patient manner, along with his love of camping, snowboarding and Disney theme parks.
“When I think of my dad, I think of him sitting in the driver seat of our old Ford Excursion hauling our travel trailer behind us,” daughter Charlotte wrote. “He would always turn the music loud and sing along with us.”
A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 2203 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Burial with military honors will be at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Road. The family will receive friends after the committal service.
