We are asking for organizations, churches, clubs, etc. that are holding Brunswick stew sales to send in information. We need time, location, date, organization name, contact info, and reason for the sale. Also let us know if you're selling any other items like barbecue or baked goods.

Send information to joe.jurney@greensboro.com

Put Brunswick Stew in the subject line if possible. We will use this information for a database for Brunswick stew sales in the Triad.

You can also share your info on social media using #TriadStew

