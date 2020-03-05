GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 15-year-old Joshua Gonzalez, who has been missing since Feb. 29.
The Northern High School student, who is 5 foot 7 and 130 pounds, was last seen at 8 p.m. on Feb. 29, wearing a white and black American Eagle hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants with “Aero NYC” on the right leg and “1987” on the left leg, police said. He was also wearing white Nike shoes with a black North Face back pack.
Joshua is believed to have left his residence on foot, the news release said.
Anyone with information about where Joshua might be is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, submit a mobile tip with the P3tips app or a web tip at P3tips.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
