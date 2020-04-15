People are starting to get their direct deposits under the coronavirus aid package.
Have you gotten yours? What do you plan to do with it?
Email your response today, along with your name and town to cindy.loman@greensboro.com.
The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law March 27 by President Donald Trump aimed at combating the economic ravages of the coronavirus outbreak.
