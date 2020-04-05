GREENSBORO — When the N.C. Polecats are on the trail, look out.
They’re lean and tenacious. They’re strong. They’re at home in almost any terrain. Regardless of season or climate, they can pop up on trails all over the world.
But unlike their namesakes — “polecat” is a Southern nickname for a skunk — these outdoor enthusiasts are welcome in any gathering, particularly among a group of hikers. Since picking up the hobby in 1988, Sylvia “Sue” Beck, 83, and her husband, Bill Haney, 80, have logged thousands of miles on several continents, by themselves and with family, reaping the memories — and health benefits — along the way.
Their “trail name” comes from the trekking poles they adopted years ago to help with steep descents and stability on rough terrain. That concession to Father Time may be the only one that they need; at a time that most octogenarians are slowing down, this couple are lacing up their boots and picking out their next trail.
“Sue is obsessed,” Haney says, flatly. “She can enjoy herself in the worst weather imaginable. When we were hiking regularly, she got twitchy if (we) went a month without sleeping out in a tent somewhere.”
“I love to hike,” Beck says with a shrug and a smile.
Growing up in Vermont, Beck learned to love the great outdoors early, hiking with her mom and the Girl Scouts. Haney was a climber. When they met at a UNCG class, the outcome was only natural: they married in 1975, each with outdoors skills to bring to the relationship.
“I started hiking seriously when I started hanging out with Bill, because he was willing to do it,” Beck says. “Not everybody is willing to do it, but Bill enjoyed the outdoors. He had done a lot of camping as a boy.”
They’ve hiked through the Alps in Austria and Switzerland, hit the trails in New Zealand — Beck’s daughters, grandsons and others have joined them for some of those — and been through parts of the American west, New England and Virginia, in addition to trails closer to the Triad, such as Stone Mountain in Roaring Gap. But their greatest hiking achievement has been conquering the 14-state, 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail, a quest that took 13 years, two trips to get to the summit of Mt. Katahdin in Maine, and one broken arm.
Their Appalachian Trail quest started small. In 1988, practicing the skills they had learned in a backpacking class offered by a local hiking club, Beck and Haney — she, a music teacher, he a counselor with the Employment Security Commission — began hiking trails in North Carolina. Soon, they had hiked most of the state’s sections of the trail.
So, they decided to tackle the trail’s southern leg. Starting at Springer Mountain in Georgia, the trail’s southern terminus, they hiked to Woody Gap, Ga. Haney’s adult sons came along, possibly sensing that this was the beginning of something big.
As the years went by, the duo continued to hike sections of the trail, using weekends, work holidays and school breaks to further the distance. But the urge to go the whole way came from an inspirational book they read by the blind hiker Bill Irwin, who spent eight months in 1990 hiking the entire trail with his guide dog, Orient. Irwin is the first and only blind person to hike the entire trail.
“He was an amazing guy,” Beck says. “We thought, ‘If he could do it, we could do it,’ but once we were out there, we frequently said, ‘How the heck did he get through this section?’ "
Despite the relative isolation of some stretches of hiking trails, the couple has never felt unsafe, Haney says, thanks to others who helped them get through. There are “trail angels,” people who live near the trail who help with cold drinks, snacks, phones and wheels, when necessary. There’s also “trail magic,” the hiking community’s expression for the way the close-knit group looks out for one another.
Beck and Haney needed some magic during their 1994 hike of the Mahoosuc Arm and Old Speck Pond, part of the Maine Appalachian Trail. After a heavy rain, Beck slipped and fell during a steep descent, breaking her right wrist. Calm under pressure, Haney splinted the arm with the pooper scooper spade and tied two bandannas together for a sling. Then, he added most of Beck’s load to his own pack, and the two hiked back up to the pond area, Beck with her arm in a sling, Haney carrying nearly 70 pounds of gear. The caretaker there called for help and the couple hiked out to the road, where an ATV met them and took Beck to the hospital.
The rest of the gear — left on the trail with a note — Beck and Haney gave up as lost. But a passing hiker saw the gear, read the note, and brought it to them in New Hampshire.
“That’s trail magic,” Haney says. “People leave notes all along the trail, and other hikers will act upon them. They’ll look out for you.”
They finished the trail in 2001, reaching the summit of Mt. Katahdin in Maine on the second try.
“Once you’ve hiked the trail, you’ve jumped over snakes. You’ve seen bears. You’ve had raccoons try to get your food. You’ve been hurt and come through it. You’re not afraid to be out there,” Beck says.
Beck and Haney say there’s no end in sight, even after more than 40 years of putting one foot in front of the other together.
Wyoming mountaineer and forester Finis Mitchell once said, “We don’t stop hiking because we grow old. We grow old because we stop hiking.” Beck and Haney agree with that assessment.
“The only way you can stay in shape for backpacking is to backpack. It’s a crazy thing to do, really,” Haney says. “But once you get the bug, you can’t stop. Until you can’t go any more.”
