ROXBORO — For her 100th birthday, Ruth Bryant crossed a significant item off her bucket list. She went to jail.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office helped fulfill Bryant’s unusual wish when two deputies showed up at her assisted-living facility to serve her a warrant charging her with indecent exposure.

The two deputies handcuffed Bryant — to her walker no less — and placed her in a patrol car, giving her the full experience with lights and sirens flashing and blaring.

