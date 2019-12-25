GREENSBORO — In celebration of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, Chabad Jewish Center-Greensboro has opened a pop-up “Chanukah Wonderland” filled with menorahs, dreidels, crafts and games at the Jefferson Village shopping center, 1628 Highwoods Blvd. Hours are 8:59 a.m. to 3:59 p.m. through Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.