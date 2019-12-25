GREENSBORO — In celebration of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, Chabad Jewish Center-Greensboro has opened a pop-up “Chanukah Wonderland” filled with menorahs, dreidels, crafts and games at the Jefferson Village shopping center, 1628 Highwoods Blvd. Hours are 8:59 a.m. to 3:59 p.m. through Friday.

