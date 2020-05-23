Hank Brodt, who survived five Nazi prison camps and a forced labor camp as a teenager, died Friday at age 94.
He wouldn’t talk about it at first, even to his children.
The beatings, starvation, the dying all around him. The sickening and steady crematorium smoke.
“You lived day to day,” Brodt said in 2015, in a still-thick Polish accent.
It wasn’t until the retired carpenter, who served a stint in the U.S. Army, moved to High Point in 2005 and joined Temple Emanuel that Rabbi Fred Guttman encouraged him to speak up.
“He said, ‘You are not speaking for yourself. You are speaking for the people who died who cannot tell the story,’ ” Brodt said.
So he shared the stories, including working in a rock quarry at the Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria, where the guards repeatedly forced him to heave a boulder upon his shoulder. He was forced to carry it up 154 steps and drop it back down into the quarry.
Brodt’s freedom began to erode in 1939, after Germany attacked Poland and Boryslaw was annexed by the Soviet Union.
When Germany invaded the town in 1941, it began the systematic destruction of its Jewish population.
Brodt and his mother were among thousands rounded up and walked to railroad cars.
His mother, too weak from hunger to walk, was put on a truck. He never saw her again.
A Gestapo officer spared her son.
At 17, Brodt was sent from a Jewish ghetto to a labor camp outside town.
From there, life became a series of camps marked by back-breaking labor, hunger, thirst, disease, long marches, beatings and death.
He attributed his survival to youth, determination — and luck.
“I didn’t want to give in,” he said in 2006. “I did my work, or did not do the work when nobody sees you, to save your strength.”
On May 6, 1945, the U.S. Army liberated his camp at Ebensee in Austria.
Brodt, who was 19 at the time, recalled: “I sat down on a cot, crying, knowing I cannot go back home. What am I going to do?”
He was called to testify during Nazi war crime trials.
And he left the stories there.
Brodt participated several times in the March of the Living, when Jewish teens and Holocaust survivors visit former Nazi death camps to remember their victims.
He saw Plaszow, once a concentration camp where he spent part of his teens.
“The flow of blood that was lost there would fill the Vistula River,” Brodt said in 2006.
Poland reminded him of the horrors that took the lives of his mother and sister, who left her 3-month-old daughter on the grounds of a Christian orphanage to save her life.
Brodt recalled an incident that occurred while he drove a taxi in Germany after the war, before he came to the United States.
He saw a priest and students walking and stopped to pick them up.
The priest expressed surprise.
“With the way you suffered and what the German people did to you, you stopped and gave us a lift,” he told Brodt.
Brodt was taken aback.
“What do you expect me to do, to keep the hate as long as I live?” he responded. “Shouldn’t there be some sort of healing time?”
Brodt retained that attitude.
“Are new generations responsible for what their grandfathers did?” he asked in 2006. “How long do you keep up the hate?
“I don’t know.
“But one thing I do know: You can never let the Holocaust be forgotten.”
This article combines previous interviews of Hank Brodt by Staff Writers Nancy McLaughlin and Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane.
