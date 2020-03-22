GetOutWaterfalls3 (copy)

File photo -- Upper Cascade Falls at Hanging Rock State Park in Danbury.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Hanging Rock is among four state parks that closed late Sunday because of the guidelines implemented with the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tweet from the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.

Crowders Mountain Lake Waccamaw and Raven Rock also closed at sunset "due to counties in State of Emergency & continued crowding at parks doesn't adhere to social distancing guidelines," according to the tweet.

Fort Fisher State Recreation Area and Fort Macon State Park also are closed because of county-issued declarations in those areas, according to the state division's website. Jockey's Ridge State Park is open only to residents of Dare County and the county has established checkpoints; nonresidents are not permitted access into the county as a result of the pandemic.

All restrooms, visitor centers, park offices, picnic shelter, and community buildings at state parks are closed, according to the website. Most boat ramps and fishing and climbing accesses are open, at the discretion of park staff. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments