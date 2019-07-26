GREENSBORO — Thursday was the last day for the volunteers at HandyCapable Network, a nonprofit that refurbished old computers and put them into the hands of people who needed them.
The organization announced that it will close permanently on Wednesday.
“It was a hard decision to make, but we can’t continue to be behind the eight ball because it’s just not being financially responsible,” said Robin Morgan, the volunteer interim executive director for the organization.
HandyCapable was founded nearly 15 years ago. It worked with people with varying degrees of developmental disabilities so they could refurbish old computers and sell them at steep discounts to senior citizens or low-income families.
After moving around to different locations throughout the years, HandyCapable found a permanent home earlier this year when the board of Bell House, a former residence for 20 disabled adults that closed in 2014, jointly gifted its facility to HandyCapable and to the Creative Aging Network, an organization that offers programming, education and training for the aging, including an artist collective for older adults.
The facility was renamed Bell Campus.
“HandyCapable has been very beneficial to the community … and saved a lot of technology from going into the landfill,” said Lia Miller, the executive director of Creative Aging Network. “So it’s very sad to see them go.”
HandyCapable became a victim of the very technology it sought to reuse. As desktop computers gave way to laptops, tablets and cellphones, those old computers that sustained the organization just weren’t being donated.
“That market has been dwindling for a year, or maybe even longer,” Morgan said.
She said donations used to flow from corporations. Now many companies, she said, lease their computers. And when donated computers do come in, they are often not salvageable.
“By the time we get most of our laptops or tablets, they’ve seen their last days,” Morgan said.
She said there have been days when the volunteers, or “handytechs,” just didn’t have anything to work on.
Morgan said another hit to the business came when the cost of newer software HandyCapable installed on its refurbished computers went up in price. That made the computers the organization sold more expensive to buy.
“A $45 computer we used to sell with a keyboard now sells for about $90. These days you can buy a brand new one for $150. It really has taken us out of the market,” Morgan said.
She said the grants the organization received eventually stopped and were awarded to other organizations. She said she hoped the gift of Bell House would be a “shot in the arm” for the organization.
But it wasn’t enough.
“Even though we are a nonprofit in what we do, at the end of the day we’re still a business. We still have to find ways to keep the doors open, pay staff and our expenses,” Morgan said. “When your business is going away, it’s hard to do that.”
She said there were mixed emotions when she announced to staff members and volunteers that HandyCapable was closing.
“Three of our handytechs have been with HC since the beginning,” Morgan said. “They were the ones who were the most upset, but they understand.”
Morgan said the organization is working to make sure its eight volunteers are placed with other organizations. She said most of the volunteers already give their time to such places as Habitat for Humanity and the Greensboro Public Library.
The Creative Aging Network will be expanding into the vacated space.
“We are moving forward with a vision of making this into a campus for people who are aging and differently abled,” Miller said.
In addition to the 12 studios Creative Agency has, the extra rooms will be offered as studios and as office space for small nonprofit groups that share Creative Aging’s vision.
“Our aim here is to be really inclusive,” Miller said. “We are really developing a multicultural and intergenerational environment.”