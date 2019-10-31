Asheboro
Downtown Asheboro's Trick or Treat in the Park event has been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Burlington
Trick-or-treating will be held tonight from 5-8 p.m. at Holly Hill Mall.
Greensboro
The city advises residents to use their best judgment when trick-or-treating tonight:
GSO is expecting bad weather this evening. Use good judgement when out trick-or-treating. Check the forecast first, use a flashlight, stay in groups, watch for cars & don't be afraid to call it quits when the weather turns bad. pic.twitter.com/dsrXjtHCRP— City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) October 31, 2019
Halloween festivities in the Lindley Park area between Longview, Lindell, Sherwood and Walker have been postponed until Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
