Asheboro

Downtown Asheboro's Trick or Treat in the Park event has been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Burlington

Trick-or-treating will be held tonight from 5-8 p.m. at Holly Hill Mall.

Greensboro

The city advises residents to use their best judgment when trick-or-treating tonight:

Halloween festivities in the Lindley Park area between Longview, Lindell, Sherwood and Walker have been postponed until Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

