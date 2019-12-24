Steven Bastin steered his SUV into the parking lot, pointed to a wooden sign adjacent to the entrance, and remarked to his passenger, “You see, Dad? It’s called the Cedar Hollow Assisted Living Community.”
He emphasized the word “assisted,” as if it were the important one.
He pulled into a space near the front door, looked his father in the eye, and added cheerfully, “Half the battle is right here,” as he tapped his forehead with his index finger. “You just need a little help once in a while.”
Hal Bastin’s expression was unchanged: He looked as if he’d just eaten a slice of lemon.
Finally, he spoke with his gravelly voice: “Yeah, well, in the six months I’ve been institutionalized here,” — he shot a glance at his son — “I haven’t seen much living. Maybe they should call it an assisted dying community. I’ve seen a lot of that.”
Cedar Hollow was an unremarkable, single-story building in Greensboro. It had two dozen housing units, each of which accommodated a single occupant. Administrators, nurses and staff referred to the units as “apartments,” but they were more like hotel rooms with tiny “efficiency” kitchens. Tolerable, but hardly luxurious.
Hal’s mind was as capable as ever; his body wasn’t. Most Saturdays, his son came to help him with errands.
This was early-December, and since the Bastins’ departure two hours earlier, staffers had draped synthetic holly across the front of the reception desk. In the corner of the “rec room,” atop a rickety card table was a 3-foot-tall, artificial Christmas tree, adorned with a single strand of gold garland.
“Oh, look!” Steven chirped as they passed, “They installed a Christmas tree for you!”
The elder Bastin said nothing, but sneered at the plastic impostor as he hobbled past the rec room.
A few feet from the make-believe tree was a long-neglected fireplace, covered with a piece of cardboard — apparently to block the draft residents complained about. Hal was told the fireplace was inoperable and had been for years. Above it was an ornate but dusty wooden mantel, upon which nothing was displayed.
When Steven had departed, Hal sat down in his recliner, cracked open a novel and sank into the gloom of his surroundings.
The residents of Cedar Hollow were merely biding their time, awaiting the inevitable summons from the Grim Reaper. For most, that could be any minute, Hal thought. Their bodies were alive; their spirits, long-dead. Hal had become one of them.
He’d read only a few paragraphs when he was startled by a loud cackling sound from the sidewalk outside his window: a woman’s laughter. Between the staccato bursts of gaiety, Bastin heard two feminine voices. They faded momentarily, but then burst forth anew, closer and louder.
Annoyed but intrigued, Bastin tiptoed to his door, opened it slowly, and peeked down the long, heavily-traveled hallway. There, making steady progress toward the vacant unit next to his own were the two mysterious women: one middle-aged; the other, presumably the mother of the first, a youngster of about 70. She was tall and lean, with long gray hair and piercing blue eyes. She was agile, alert, and laughing.
Vigorously. She obviously didn’t know what she was getting into.
Hal attempted to duck back into his unit — too late.
“Hello there!” the older of the two women exclaimed with a wave. “I’m your new neighbor, Annie Hurst. This is my daughter, Emily.”
Hal, unsmiling, stepped sheepishly into the hallway and extended his hand. “Bastin. Hal Bastin. Welcome to the neighborhood.”
“Hello, Bastin, Hal Bastin,” Annie said, and erupted into a deafening laugh. She glanced at Emily to see if she was enjoying the joke. She wasn’t.
Neither was Hal, who was embarrassed to the point of mortification by the loud, sudden outburst. Typically, Cedar Hollow was so quiet, Hal could hear the hum of the dreary fluorescent lights.
But the stone-faced expressions of her listeners did nothing to diminish Annie’s mirth. Exuberance, it seemed, was her natural state.
Hal retreated to his unit, but a half-hour later came a light knock on his door. Emily entered slowly with a finger on her lips — the universal “quiet” signal.
“You can’t tell Mom I told you this,” she whispered, “but the doctors have given her six months.”
Hal nodded gravely, but didn’t know what to say.
Emily handed Hal a business card and added, “I’d appreciate it if you could keep an eye on her for me.”
There’s nothing unusual about a physician estimating a patient’s demise; many residents of Cedar Hollow had received such notices.
What shocked Hal was how Annie had responded to her prognosis. She was one of the happiest people he’d ever met — as if she didn’t have a care in the world.
It was an epiphany, in the light of which he was ashamed of himself. Why was he moping around, surly and depressed, when his circumstances were so much better than hers?
“Oh,” Emily added as she walked out the door, “how would you like to join us for dinner tomorrow night?”
“I’d be honored,” Hal replied.
Over a home-cooked meal Sunday evening, Hal discovered that he had much in common with Annie. Both were avid readers and former teachers — she of history, and he of English.
They conversed with such enthusiasm, Emily rarely spoke. But she was happy for her mom.
Hal caught himself smiling on several occasions and even stifled the impulse to laugh a time or two. He was particularly moved by Annie’s wistful recollections of Christmases past.
At the end of the evening, he told Annie, “I’m attending a little Christmas party on the 21st, and I’d be delighted if you would join me.”
Emily stared at her cell phone, feigning ignorance of the conversation.
“Oh, how lovely!” Annie exclaimed. “I’d be happy to.”
If this must be Annie’s last holiday season, Hal was determined to make it special. He had a plan, but only a few weeks to put it together.
At 6 p.m. on the Saturday before Christmas, Hal Bastin, attired in his finest suit, knocked on the door of Unit 7. It was promptly opened by a smiling Annie Hurst, who virtually glowed in a sparkly red dress.
“Is your son picking us up?” she asked her suitor.
“Oh, that won’t be necessary,” Hal coyly replied.
He took Annie’s hand and led her down the hall toward the rec center, from which a puzzled Annie could hear conversation and laughter.
Hal led her into the room, which had been completely transformed.
Where the wobbly table and plastic tree had stood, there was a fat, 7-foot-tall Fraser fur, gleaming with colored lights and ornaments.
Logs aflame in the newly-repaired fireplace crackled and popped.
Atop the polished mantel were stuffed elves, glowing candles and photographs of Annie with her late husband, kids, and grandchildren.
Seated at the cloth-covered tables were about a dozen Cedar Hollow residents, accompanied by Bastins and Hursts young and old — siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews — along with some of Annie’s former students.
She gazed around the room in disbelief, tears of joy trickling down her cheeks.
“Did you do all of this?” she asked Hal.
He laughed out loud.
“I had a lot of help,” he said. “But this is nothing compared to the gift you’ve given me — a reminder to savor every minute of life. Merry Christmas, Annie!”
