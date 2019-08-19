GREENSBORO — Traffic lights in the area of Church Street and Wendover are out, causing motorists headaches, after a severe thunderstorm passed through the city this evening.
Quarter-size hail fell in downtown Greensboro, stripping leaves from trees and knocking out power in some areas.
A flash flood warning is in effect for Guilford County until 8:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
About 4,000 customers were without power in Guilford County at 6:50 p.m., according to Duke Energy's website.
Excessive runoff from the heavy rain is expected to cause flash flooding of creeks and streams, roads, low lying and poor drainage areas.
Flood prone areas include Horsepen Creek near Old Battleground Road, Ashley Creek from Holden Road to Merritt Drive, South Buffalo and Ryan Creeks in South Greensboro, North Buffalo Creek around Latham Park and in central Greensboro.
Motorists are advised not to drive vehicles into areas where water covers the road.