RALEIGH — Mark Robinson’s impassioned defense of gun rights to a North Carolina city council that went viral has catapulted the former furniture factory worker to the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in less than two years.
Robinson, a first-time candidate, got the most votes among the nine-person field in Tuesday’s primary. Unofficial results show his 32.5% total more than doubled second-place finisher Andy Wells and exceeded the 30% threshold to avoid a runoff.
Several rivals outraised Robinson, who would be the first African American in the job if he wins in November. His grassroots efforts originating from a social media buzz won out.
“Right now it really doesn’t seem real,” Robinson said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday. “It’s my first foray into this. It’s been sort of surreal and I can just be as tickled as I can be.”
Robinson, who lives and was raised in Greensboro, spoke in April 2018 to his City Council as it took comments on gun violence. The issue had gotten attention after the school shootings in Parkland, Fla., and attempts by some Greensboro leaders to cancel a gun show.
In his four-minute speech, Robinson said he represented average folks in the community whose safety gets threatened when firearms restrictions get implemented. He said criminals won’t comply with those laws and will commit violence against people that do comply.
“I’ve heard a whole lot of people in here talking tonight about this group and that group,” Robinson said in the video. “What I want to know is when are you all going to start standing up for the majority? And here’s who the majority is. I’m the majority.”
These and other words lamenting the “demonizing” of police officers apparently struck a nerve once the video was distributed online by U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Greensboro Republican. Robinson’s campaign said it’s been viewed more than 150 million times. He became a TV show guest, speaker at gun rights rallies and now a board member of the National Rifle Association. The new career as a personality in the conservative movement prompted him to put on hold a teaching degree he was working on.
“Mark is a tireless advocate for freedom, the Constitution, and the right to self-defense who captured the hearts and minds of Americans across the country with his passionate defense of our Second Amendment,” NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter said.
Robinson said he got in the race because he wanted to make a difference in North Carolina: “It’s about the opportunity ... to make this state better.”
Robinson now awaits the outcome of the Democratic primary, where state Rep. Yvonne Holley of Raleigh got the most votes among the six candidates but failed to reach 30%. Holley, who is also black, and other rivals are pressuring second-place finisher Sen. Terry Van Duyn of Asheville not to seek a runoff. Holley also lagged in fundraising.
The general election winner succeeds GOP Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running for governor.
Robinson emphasizes a platform to protect and expand school choice, oppose abortion and support law enforcement. There are few inherent powers that rest in the job. They include presiding over state Senate debate and serving on the State Board of Education and state community college board.
Robinson, 51, said he was politically minded growing up.
“We talked about what was fair and unfair and how it aligned with our Christian faith,” he said.
His interest grew when he read a Rush Limbaugh book almost 20 years ago.
Robinson’s campaign raised about $110,000 as of a few weeks ago, according to finance reports, and focused on social media. The GOP field included Wells, a state senator who loaned his campaign $500,000 for commercials, former U.S. Rep. Renee Ellmers and ex-state Rep. Scott Stone. Robinson acknowledged some mistakes in his campaign reports during the primary and said he’s hiring someone to take over the work.
But money didn’t seem to matter in this primary race, said Scott Laster, a lobbyist and former Republican consultant.
“It was a dynamic personality that had a triggering event and just came out of nowhere to win that nomination,” Laster said. “He’s on the radar now.”
MORE THAN AN INCORRECT CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICAN SPEECH THAT WAS NOT BASED ON FACT OR THE U.S. CONSTITUTION.
MAYBE MORE PEOPLE SHOULD READ AND UNDERSTAND WHAT THE U.S. CONSTITUTION REALLY SAYS IN ARTICLE II AMENDMENT 2. "“A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” IT CLEARLY STATES AS A MEMBER OF A MILITIA ONE HAS THE RIGHT TO POCESS AND OWN A GUN.
GUNS ARE DESIGNED FOR ONE PURPOSE AND THAT IS TO KILL.
I HAPPEN TO BELIEVE THAT THERE IS NO MORE IMPORTANT RIGHT THAN THE RIGHT TO LIFE, LIBERTY AND THE PRUSUIT OF HAPPINESS FROM THE MOMENT AN INDIVIDUAL IS BORN, HOWEVER OUR FOUNDING FATHERS FAILED TO WRITE IT INTO THE U.S. CONSTITUTION. I THINK THAT WE NEED A U.S. CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT TO ADD THIS RIGHT. THERE SHOULD BE NO OTHER HIGHER RANKING RIGHT.
WITH ALL OF THE MURDERS AND MASS SHOOTING THAT HAVE BEEN HAPPENING OVER THE PAST 20 YEARS, I WHO AM 78 YEARS OLD AND A OWNER OF GUNS AND ONCE A LUFETIME MEMBER OF THE N.R.A. NOW AM AN ADVOCATE FOR SERIOUR GUN CONTROL REFORM.
Today we had another mass shooting in the U.S.A… When are “We the People” finally going to take back control of the weapons in the U. S. A., from the Politicians and the Gun Manufactures?
When will “We the People” final wake up and realize that all of these innocent men, women and children deserve the “Right to Life” and to live in a place that is safe?
When will every man and woman in the U.S.A. realize that each and every man, woman and child killed by guns is the child of some person who loved them dearly and will suffer until the day that they die?
MY ARGUMENTS FOR GUN CONTROLS.
I am what most will consider an "ole-timer" I was born on August 2, 1941. Just so you know, that was after the Musket had been around.
I had Polio when I was 9 months old and must wear a leg Brace when I walk. I have to say I rarely noticed it throughout my lifetime.
At the age of 15 I was given a 22 rifle and that was the beginning of a relationship that lasted all of my life. My father had served in World War I and he taught me how to shoot. It was not long before I could drive nails into a 2 X 4. Both of my Brothers served in the Military Honorably. My youngest Brother has not been served with Honor by the Congress of the United States of America because he got Cancer from Agent Orange and has yet to get any assistance from the Veteran’s Administration.
When I was 18 at a County Fair in Traverse City, Michigan I had the Opportunity to fire a 38 Caliber Pistol, and it was as if the Gun had always been attached to my hand. Within 30 Minutes people were paying me to win prizes for them.
When I could afford it during my life time I have practiced monthly firing at least one box of ammunition. I am an excellent Marksman. During the 62 years I have been going hunting, I have had to take a second shoot just once at 400 yards, in a Blizzard, with winds at 25-35 mph shooting downhill at around 25 degrees. Just so you know, I harvested a 6 X 6 beautiful Elk in that trip to Idaho.
I also can tell you that in my 62 years of hunting I have been shot at twice. The first time was in Michigan while crossing an open field in Bright Orange Hunting Gear with a friend and his father. I will never forget this, because I actually heard the bullet whistle by my head. We hit the ground and the father lite up the area where the shot came from. Then we had to climb the hill to see if he had accidently hit the fool. I do not recommend doing what my friend’s dad did.
The second time was in Virginia, which is a State where a majority of the hunters use a Shotgun and Hunt in Private Hunt Clubs. The morning of the Hunt you draw a number for the Blind or Stand you are going to hunt from. It was around 10:30 A.M. when a small herd of Deer came down a Ravine I was posted over. I did not see a Buck so did not bother to take off my Safety. Then I heard the shoot off to my left and heard the Buck Shot hit the tree 10 to 15 feet above my head. There had been no one who belonged to the Hunting Club assigned to that area. We assumed that it was a Non-Member walk-in off of the Highway that ran close by.
I use to be a Lifetime Member of the NRA and have written many letters to them about the need for “Mental and Physical” testing of Gun Owners. I also believe in Physical and Eye testing of those who would own guns.
I wrote detailed training programs which provide for the proper Mentality [or frame of mind] to be in when handling a Gun for Target Practice, for Hunting and for Protection. Anyone who is Angry, Upset or Afraid has no business with a gun in their hands.
I also wrote critiques of the NRA's training program and defects in it that I saw. It was when the NRA fought against Gun Controls that I resigned my lifetime membership. The Life of a Human Being is much more valuable than the Controls proposed and those that eventually have been made Law and those that will be passed into law.
Let me make it perfectly clear to all that the United States of America is a country of the people, by the people and for the people and that a majority of us have the right to change the U. S. Constitution.
2nd amendment: original meaning and purpose.
When the U.S. Constitution was signed on September 17, 1787, Federalists claimed the new government would only have limited powers expressly delegated to it. This wasn’t enough for Anti-Federalists like George Mason, who wanted explicit guarantees to certain rights in order to prevent any potential encroachment by the federal government.
One of them was the right to keep and bear arms. Mason wrote:
“A well-regulated Militia, [Militia = a military force that is raised from the civil population to supplement a regular army in an emergency.] The congressional definition of militia has changed over the past 248 years.
A well-regulated Militia is a Military Force that engages in Rebel or Terrorist activities, typically in opposition to a regular army.
All able-bodied civilians eligible by law for military service, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the proper, natural, and safe defense of a free state”
The founding fathers, having just broken away from Great Britain, understood the new Federal Government they were ratifying might one day become just as tyrannical. If it had the authority to control citizen access to firearms, then it could disarm them, just as the British attempted to do. This would make any attempts to restore liberties futile.
The Second Amendment was specifically included in the Bill of Rights to prevent this.
The N.R.A. and the gun loving U. S. Citizens like to argue that we people and U. S. Citizens are trying to take away their firearms, which they know is a lie. What we are asking our Representatives and Senators in the U. S. Congress to do is to place a restriction on the individual’s right to own and possess Automatic and Simi-Automatic Weapons. We also want severe punishment for anyone who modifies a weapon to function as an Automatic Weapon. We also are asking more clearly defined requirements to be placed on the Mental and Physical requirements for an individual to own a firearm. Lastly, we want to clearly define the requirements to get a carry permit. You must have a list of specific reasons to carry.
Two centuries later, we are in an ideological struggle with gun control advocates attempting to alter the meaning of the second amendment in order to allow for federal restrictions on our right to bear arms. Not surprisingly, they completely ignore what the Ratifiers of the Constitution and the second amendment had to say, because all pertinent historical documents contradict them.
It is the people who refuse to open their eyes and minds to the reality of life in the 21st century. They refuse to see the differences in the Morality of the citizens. They refuse to see the differences in the Technology of Firearms. They absolutely refuse to accept the fact that the more individuals with firearms have increased the number of people murdered by firearms. They refuse to accept the fact that firearms are designed to kill. Why can they not recognize our right to life??
For example, when the Founders wrote of a “well regulated” Militia, they meant Militias needed to be well regulated through training and drilling in order to be effective in battle. They thought that this could only happen if citizens had unrestricted access to firearms.
James Madison, the father of the Constitution, said in 1789 that “A well-regulated Militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the best and most natural defense of a free country.”
An example of a well-regulated militia under Madison’s definition was the Minutemen at Concord and Lexington, who had drilled on fields in preparation for war.
As to the meaning of the word “Militia,” it has nothing to do with the National Guard. There is already a clause in the Constitution that specifically authorizes arming them.
[MILITIA = a Military Force that is raised from the civil population to supplement a regular army in an emergency.] The congressional definition of militia has changed over the past 248 years. So what is a Militia as defined by the Founders? Mason said they were “the whole people, except for a few public officials.”
In fact, there was a universal acceptance among both federalists and anti-federalists as to the importance of the right to bear arms.
Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist 28 that “if the representatives of the people betray their constituents, there is then no recourse left but in the exertion of that original right of self-defense,” a right which he declared to be “paramount.”
And then there is clause “shall not be infringed.” There is no exception to this contained anywhere in the amendment.
Oh really? Article V of the U. S. Constitution describes the process whereby the U. S. Constitution may be altered. “We the people,” are provided the means for a majority of the citizens to change the U. S. Constitution as follows: an amendment may be proposed by either the U. S. House of Representatives or the U. S. Senate or by a Constitutional Convention called by two-thirds or THE U. S. State legislatures. As individuals we may petition our federal representatives and our state representatives for a constitutional convention.
Zacharia Johnson, a delegate to the Virginia Ratifying Convention, summed up the meaning of the second amendment when he declared that “the people are not to be disarmed of their weapons. They are left in full possession of them.”
Typical N.R.A. arguments; are full possession, not some, not most, of their weapons. The feds were to keep their hands off entirely.
The founders made it very clear what the second amendment means. But if we do not fight against any and all attempts by the feds to infringe upon our right to keep and bear arms, then it loses all relevant meaning.
MY RECCOMENDED GUN CONTROL REFORMS.
I support the Second Amendment to the U. S. Constitution. I have read the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, The Federalist Papers, Stories and Letters from several of the "Founding Fathers" and I believe that I understand their intent.
NOTE; I support and advocate the removal of all Hand-Guns in the U.S.A. that includes all Revolvers and Pistols. This includes every Police Department in the U.S.A. and every Federal Police Agency like the F.B.I. and the C.I.A. it would also include all U.S. Military Based Personnel in the Continental U.S.A. and Hawaii and Alaska. I do this because in the majority of shootings a hand gun was used. The Hand-Gun is too easy to hide on your person and to pull out and murder someone.
"The Australian government, as part of trying to clamp down on the availability of Automatic Weapons, offered a good price for buying hundreds of thousands of guns."
"Then, they basically clamped down, going forward, in terms of having more of a Background Check approach, more of a Permitting approach, but they believed, and I think the evidence supports them, that by offering to buyback those guns, they were able to curtail the supply and to set a different Standard for gun purchases in the future."
Because I am a Hunter and Protector of my home I will never advocate or support the removal of Rifles or Shotguns from the Individuals who otherwise qualify to own a Weapon in the U.S.A.
As a Hunter I do not support or advocate for the Legalization of Fully Automatic Rifles or Shotguns. I would write a Law to make it illegal to modify any Rifle or Shotgun into a fully Automatic weapon with a Mandatory 25 year Prison sentence.
Nor do I support any Weapon with more than the ability to hold 5 Cartridges at a single time.
It is my belief that we do need additional Laws and Controls on "People with Guns" and I recommend the following:
Before any Individual shall be permitted to purchase a Weapon they must meet all of the Requirements and pass a 30 day “Waiting Period.”
[1.] All Individual Applicants MUST be required to pass a Federal Set Standard Mental, Physical, Hearing and Eye testing for any and all individuals, who are applying to purchase a Gun, prior to receiving a Weapon.
[2.] Mandatory “Gun Handling Classes” that you must be required to pass a Federal Set Standard. If you fail the test, it must be mandatory that the individual must wait six months before you can take it again.
[3.] Mandatory “Gun Shooting Classes.” With Mandatory Federal Set Scoring Requirements to “Pass.” There must be a mandatory six month waiting period before you can take it again.
[4.] Mandatory “Gun Instructor Training Classes” to be developed by and taught by members of the ATF. With Mandatory Scoring Requirements set to “Pass.” There must be a mandatory six month waiting period before you can take it again.
[5.] Mandatory re-evaluation of all “Gun Instructors” every 5 years. To be performed by the ATF.
[6.] There must be clearly stated requirements to have an Individual Carry Permit with Mandatory re-evaluation of all Individual Carry Permits every single year, by local Police Departments. The need to carry may have changed.
[7.] Every individual seeking to purchase a weapon must pass a complete Background Check prior to purchasing a Weapon from any source or seller.
[8.] A Law that would Mandatorily require there be a Ballistics Test of every weapon Manufactured or Imported into United States of America on file with the ATF. Then a Ballistics Test would be associated directly to a specific Weapon and Serial Number, Dealer and Owner. The various Police Departments could request that the ATF personnel perform a Comparison Ballistic test on a Bullet that the Police Departments have that was involved in a crime, to the ATF Data Base.
[9.] Mandatory “Electronic Bio-Metric Trigger Locks” that only the Owner can use. The only exception is for active Military Personnel on a Military Base or in Combat.
[10.] Mandatory requirement that every Gun Owner must have a Metal, Self-Locking Gun Vault. The only exception is for active Military Personnel on a Military Base or in Combat.
[11.] Mandatory Requirement that NO weapon can hold more than 5 Cartridges. The only exception is for active Military Personnel on a Military Base or in Combat.
[12.] Mandatory Requirement that NO Magazine, Clip or Canister hold more than 5 Cartridges. The only exception is for active Military Personnel on a Military Base or in Combat.
[13.] Mandatory Requirement that NO Owner possesses more than two Magazines, Clips or Canisters for any weapon that they own. The only exception is for active Military Personnel on a Military Base or in Combat.
[14.] Mandatory requirement that every Gun Owner be required to have $100,000.00 Minimum Liability Insurance Coverage on their gun, just like they are required to have Liability Insurance on an automobile in the State in which they reside. The only exception is for active Military Personnel on a Military Base or in Combat.
[15.] Mandatory requirements must be established to allow specific reasons for an individual to carry a weapon in public. Like being an Individual who transports Money or Precious and Valuable Cargo, only when they are actually performing their job.
It would be legal to carry [UNLOADED] if one were going to a target practice site and the return trip home.
It would be legal to carry [UNLOADED] if one were going to a hunting site and the return trip home [UNLOADED].
It would be legal to carry [UNLOADED] if one were to purchase a weapon, for the return trip home.
It would be legal to carry [UNLOADED] for the trip to a gun repair shop and the return trip home.
It would be legal for an individual to carry, if one had filed for a restraining order against another individual, with fear for their physical safety.
[16.] Any and all individuals with protection orders against them in abuse cases shall be barred from owning firearms for the balance of their lifetime.
[17.] Every sale of a Weapon or transfer of ownership of a Weapon shall require a mandatory Background Check. No one can legally purchase a Weapon without a Complete and through Background Check.
[18.] Just like with Alcohol, let’s make the Minimum age to own a weapon 21 years of age.
[19.] Any and all Felons convicted of any and all Laws with the use of Physical Force or with a Weapon shall be barred from owning a weapon for their life time.
[20.] Any and all Owners of a Firearm shall be held responsible and accountable for any Injury or Death that their firearm may cause. The only Exception shall be if they have reported their Firearm stolen 24 hours prior to it being used to injure or Kill.
