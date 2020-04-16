GREENSBORO — Guilford County's stay-at-home order expires tonight at midnight and will not be renewed.
Jeff Phillips, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said the local order is no longer needed partly because it overlaps in some areas and conflicts in others with similar statewide rules set by Gov. Roy Cooper that remain in effect.
"As the local order comes to an end, Guilford County residents will now be subject to the provisions of the state's order exclusively, removing any confusion on areas which may or may not have been more stringent," the county said in a news release Thursday.
"The expiration of the local order is not a call to return to business as usual," Phillips said. "Guilford County is still experiencing infection locally and we are not out of the woods."
The cities of Greensboro and High Point joined with the county in initially issuing the order last month and updating it several times. So Phillips' announced termination applies throughout both cities.
"We were acting under the county’s Stay at Home order," Greensboro spokesman Jake Keys said in an email of the Gate City's response. "We’ll now be fully under the state’s order."
Phillips said county residents "will continue to face for many more months a virus that spreads through physical contact" and that people should keep doing whatever they can to minimize physical interactions with others.
The statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect at least until April 29. Click here to read the statewide order. Click here for a related FAQ.
The order generally means people should stay home and travel and interact with others only for essential reasons. People may leave their homes to go to work if employed by an essential business, to care for a family member or friend, to seek medical care, to buy food and other essentials and to exercise.
The order also permits businesses deemed essential to remain open. These include restaurants (for takeout, drive-thru and delivery only), grocery stores, pharmacies, ABC stores, hardware stores, post offices, office supply stores, gas stations and convenience stores, veterinarians and pet supply stores, some travel-related businesses (hotels, airlines, buses, taxis, and rideshare services), places of worship and some child care providers. The governor's order lists 30 categories of businesses considered essential. Other businesses are expected to close.
