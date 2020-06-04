GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials said Thursday that their $20 million grant program for small businesses got off to a relatively good start and already attracted applications from more than 300 companies.
County Manager Marty Lawing told the Guilford Board of Commissioners that after the program's launch on Wednesday, reviewers already had approved about 25 grants in amounts ranging from just less than $500 to the maximum of $10,000.
Lawing and Don Campbell, the county's emergency management director, said businesses that received rejection letters would be reevaluated because they had been cast aside based on a rule that has since been changed.
Many were rejected because they already had received assistance through other government programs aimed at fighting the pandemic's economic carnage, he said.
That had been a disqualifying factor in the program as originally designed, but county staff now has decided to change the criteria to allow such recipients.
Campbell said staff members are contacting applicants rejected for that reason, alerting them to the change and urging them to reapply.
Guilford officials started the program to bolster companies with fewer than 25 "full-time equivalent" employees, using money from a $93.7 million grant the county received through the federal CARES Act.
Commissioners said they understood it was a new program, but urged county staff to operate it more smoothly and streamline the review process by making it easier for applicants to reapply if they were rejected on such technicalities as a missing signature.
Jeff Phillips, who chairs the board of commissioners, said he was surprised that word about the program hasn't seemed to have spread more widely.
"I thought we would have a lot more applicants," Phillips said.
Commissioners held the meeting at the Bur-Mil Club House in northern Greensboro instead of the Old Guilford County Courthouse where they normally meet. They also switched a public hearing scheduled during the meeting to a virtual, call-in format rather than one where speakers attend in person.
County officials said they made the change out of concern about problems attendees at the Old Guilford County Courthouse might have adhering to the city's continuing 8 p.m. curfew. They said they also did not want to interfere with protests planned downtown against police brutality stemming from the recent death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis resident who was born in Fayetteville.
At the meeting, commissioners paid tribute to Floyd and spoke about issues of racial justice that his death brought to the fore.
The meeting's public hearing focused on Lawing's proposed budget, a required step in the process toward a new spending plan that will take effect July 1. County officials planned for up to 30 speakers, but only three called in remotely.
On another financial matter, the board voted unanimously to proceed with the next step toward holding a November referendum on $300 million in school bonds, a much lower amount than the Guilford County Board of Education had requested.
