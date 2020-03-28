GREENSBORO — Guilford County now has 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19, state data show.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday state cases of the illness are at 935 with four deaths. Hospitalizations increased to 87 from 77 on Friday, data show.

Late Friday, Cone Health announced it had its first confirmed case of the virus in a patient at one of its hospitals. It is the first known case among its hospitals, according to a spokesman for the health system.

No further details about where the patient is hospitalized will be released to protect the patient's privacy, Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred said late Friday.

Cone Health has hospitals in Guilford, Alamance and Rockingham counties. It was not immediately known how many hospitalized patients at Cone Health locations are awaiting test results for possible coronavirus symptoms. A delay of up to a week to receive results is not uncommon at this time, Allred said.

On Thursday, an infectious-disease expert told the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners that Forsyth Medical Center has more than 50 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to have it.

Forsyth has 24 cases of the illness, according to the state's official tally on Saturday.

State data show 87 people are hospitalized with the illness as of Saturday, although it doesn't indicate how many patients are hospitalized in each county.

The state reported its first confirmed case on March 3 and its first death on March 24.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Cone’s first positive case came the same day Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stay-at-home order for the state beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. Cone Health officials had joined other N.C. health care systems in encouraging such a statewide order to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and avoid overwhelming hospitals.

Guilford County's stay-at-home order took effect at 5 p.m. Friday.