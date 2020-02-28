Updated 9:43 p.m.
GREENSBORO — An inmate from Julian died at the hospital today after trying to commit suicide at the Guilford County jail in Greensboro, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Kent Fulton Gilliland, 36, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and died about 4:20 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
Officials did not release any other information about the inmate and said they will not release any more information while they investigate what happened.
